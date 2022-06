Chang went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI on Tuesday against the Tigers.

Chang delivered an RBI double in the second inning to put the Pirates up 1-0. It was his first knock of the season across 22 at-bats. Out of minor-league options, Chang has gotten consistent playing time in the absence of Josh VanMeter (finger), but he'll need to improve his performance to retain a spot on the 40-man roster.