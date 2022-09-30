site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-zack-collins-sitting-out-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Zack Collins: Sitting out Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Collins isn't starting Friday against the Cardinals.
After being held hitless in his last 20 at-bats, Collins will retreat to the bench for the second straight game. Ben Gamel will take his place at first base and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read