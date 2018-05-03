Perez was added to the Rangers' official roster Thursday.

Texas designated Juan Centeno for assignment to clear a roster spot for the recently acquired Perez. It should be noted that Perez's calling card is his defensive prowess rather than his bat; Perez was just 3-for-21 at the dish before being DFA'd by the Braves last week. He'll immediately be available and should slide into a role as Robinson Chirinos' backup.