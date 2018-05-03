Rangers' Carlos Perez: Added to active roster
Perez was added to the Rangers' official roster Thursday.
Texas designated Juan Centeno for assignment to clear a roster spot for the recently acquired Perez. It should be noted that Perez's calling card is his defensive prowess rather than his bat; Perez was just 3-for-21 at the dish before being DFA'd by the Braves last week. He'll immediately be available and should slide into a role as Robinson Chirinos' backup.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...