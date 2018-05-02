Rangers' Carlos Perez: Claimed by Rangers
Perez was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Wednesday.
Perez was recently designated for assignment by the Braves on Friday. The 27-year-old appeared in eight games for the club this season, going 3-for-21 with zero extra-base hits and six strikeouts. In a corresponding move, Elvin Andrus (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day DL in order to make room on the 40-man roster. A subsequent move will be made prior to Thursday's game as the Rangers will need to remove someone from the active 25-man roster.
More News
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
H2H Top-200 Rankings
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...