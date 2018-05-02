Perez was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Wednesday.

Perez was recently designated for assignment by the Braves on Friday. The 27-year-old appeared in eight games for the club this season, going 3-for-21 with zero extra-base hits and six strikeouts. In a corresponding move, Elvin Andrus (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day DL in order to make room on the 40-man roster. A subsequent move will be made prior to Thursday's game as the Rangers will need to remove someone from the active 25-man roster.