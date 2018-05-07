Rangers' Carlos Perez: Makes debut for Rangers
Perez went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 6-1 loss to Boston.
Perez was claimed off waivers late last week and made his Rangers' debut against one of the toughest left-handers in the game, Chris Sale. There's very little in his offensive track record to excite fantasy owners, so even against pitchers not in the same class as Sale, we're not expecting much offensive production.
