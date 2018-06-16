Perez sprained his right ankle during Friday's loss to the Rockies and left the ballpark following the game wearing a walking boot and with crutches, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

That's not a good sign for the Rangers, who are dealing with a slew of injuries right now. If Perez lands on the disabled list, Jose Trevino, who filled in after Perez left Friday's game, will get more opportunities as the primary backup to Robinson Chirinos.