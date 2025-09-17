Martin (hand) hit a batter but allowed no other baserunners during an inning of relief in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Astros.

Martin experiencing some tingling in his right hand during his previous relief appearance in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mets, but a couple days off was all he needed for the issue to be resolved. The veteran righty made quick work of the Astros in the ninth inning Tuesday, needing just seven pitches to record three outs.