Martin (2-6) allowed a hit and struck out one in one inning to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Martin was back on a major-league mound for the first time since July 20 after missing six weeks due to a calf strain. He kept this game tied in the ninth inning -- that's typically usage a closer would see, but Shawn Armstrong got the save in the 10th inning and appears to be the head of a closing committee currently. Martin should still factor into the late-inning mix, but he's been a setup man for much of the year, earning two saves, 12 holds and two blown saves over 40 appearances. He also has a 2.29 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 37:6 K:BB across 35.1 innings.