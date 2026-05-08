Rangers' Chris Martin: Set to face hitters
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (biceps) will throw live batting practice Saturday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
This will mark the first time Martin has faced live hitters since biceps soreness sent him to the injured list in mid-April. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, he may be cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the minor leagues early next week.
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