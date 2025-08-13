Martin (calf) experienced pain while throwing a live batting practice session Tuesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin was attempting to throw closer to full intensity while he faced live hitters Tuesday, but he soon felt irritation in the strained left calf that sent him to the injured list in late July. He will now slow down his rehab process to avoid injuring his calf further, which will push his expected return date further toward the end of August or possibly into September.