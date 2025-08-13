Rangers' Chris Martin: Suffers setback during live BP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (calf) experienced pain while throwing a live batting practice session Tuesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Martin was attempting to throw closer to full intensity while he faced live hitters Tuesday, but he soon felt irritation in the strained left calf that sent him to the injured list in late July. He will now slow down his rehab process to avoid injuring his calf further, which will push his expected return date further toward the end of August or possibly into September.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Throws side session•
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Lands on IL with strained calf•
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Likely IL-bound with calf strain•
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Exits contest with trainers•