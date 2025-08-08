Rangers' Chris Martin: Throws side session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (calf) threw a bullpen session Friday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Martin is working through a left calf strain that landed him on the 15-day injured list July 21. He has progressed enough in his recovery to throw bullpen sessions, and a rehab assignment could be the next step in his rehab program. Martin has a 2.36 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 12 holds and a 36:6 K:BB across 34.1 innings this season.
