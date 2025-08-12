Rangers' Chris Martin: Tosses bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (calf) threw a bullpen session Sunday, MLB.com reports.
This was the second bullpen session of the weekend for Martin, who is expected to face batters Tuesday. If all goes well against hitters, the right-hander is expected to begin a brief rehab assignment.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Throws side session•
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Lands on IL with strained calf•
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Likely IL-bound with calf strain•
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Exits contest with trainers•
-
Rangers' Chris Martin: Collects second save•