Martin (calf) will attempt to go through pitchers' fielding practice Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin suffered a setback with his left calf strain last week when he tried going through PFPs, but he will give it another go Wednesday. The veteran reliever has been sidelined for most of the second half and is likely to need at least a couple rehab appearances before being activated, even if things go better for him Wednesday than they did last week.