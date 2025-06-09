Bradford (elbow) threw breaking balls during a May 31 bullpen session and is hopeful to resume facing hitters this week during the Rangers' road series in Minnesota, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bradford has thrown multiple bullpen sessions over the past month and has gradually increased the volume and intensity of those workouts while also incorporating more breaking pitches. The southpaw has been on the shelf all season with a left elbow sprain, but he noted after his May 31 side session that his "UCL is repaired back to normal." Assuming the Rangers plan to have Bradford get stretched back out as a starter whenever he's cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment, he may not be ready to return from the injured list until shortly before or after the All-Star break.