Rangers' Cody Bradford: Entering rotation Wednesday

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that Bradford (elbow) will return from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Giants, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Bradford missed the entire 2025 campaign due to an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery, and a setback in his rehab program in early April extended his absence into the second half of this season. The 28-year-old southpaw is finally ready to make his first appearance for the Rangers since Sept. 25, 2024, after he closed the books on a successful four-start rehab assignment. In his final outing with Triple-A Round Rock last Thursday, Bradford built up to four innings and 56 pitches, so the Rangers will likely put a cap on his workload Wednesday.