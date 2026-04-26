Rangers' Cody Bradford: Set back in throwing program
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bradford (elbow) experienced a setback in his throwing program and will continue to be held back at least another few days, MLB.com reports.
The Rangers are hoping Bradford can throw plyo balls early this week. The left-hander threw 27 pitches in an appearance at Triple-A Round Rock on April 2 and hasn't pitched since.
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