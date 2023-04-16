Ragans (2-1) allowed two runs on five hits while striking out three over four innings, picking up the loss in Saturday's game against the Astros.

Ragans was forced to enter the game when starter Jon Gray was removed following a comebacker off his elbow. That's never an easy situation for a pitcher, but the 25-year-old lefty filled up the zone (40 of 55 pitches for strikes) in an effort to get quick outs and eat up as many innings as possible. "Cole did a good job for us, gave us some much needed innings," Texas manager Bruce Bochy told Kenndi Landry of MLB.com. "He did a really nice job getting us some length to the seventh inning." Gray's injury appears to be a minor one, and he could make his next start, so Ragans may not be needed for a spot start. The lefty, who was a minor-league starter, has adjusted well to a bullpen role in 2023, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out nine over nine innings (six outings). Of note, after issuing four free passes in his first 3.1 innings, Ragans is walk-free over the last 5.2 frames.