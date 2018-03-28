Rangers' Cole Ragans: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Ragans underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Ragans was diagnosed with a torn UCL in mid-March. He'll now be out until the middle of the 2019 season. The surgery adds a lot of risk to Ragans' profile and costs him significant development time, hurting his value in dynasty leagues. The former first-round pick had a promising 2017 season, recording a 34.8 percent strikeout rate and a 3.61 ERA in 57.1 innings for Low-A Spokane.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...