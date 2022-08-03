Hernandez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

After making three consecutive starts over the weekend while going hitless in eight at-bats, Hernandez finds himself on the bench for the third game in a row. With Corey Seager getting more work at designated hitter of late while he works to move past a leg injury, Hernandez doesn't look like he'll have a clear path to playing time.

