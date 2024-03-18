Hernandez was assigned to minor-league camp Monday.
Hernandez showed flashes of potential in March while with the big club, recording eight hits in 31 at-bats to go along with six RBI, four walks and five runs scores across 20 appearances. He played in 14 big-league contests a season ago for the Rangers and will likely be a candidate for a mid-season promotion again in 2024.
