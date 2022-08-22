site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-elier-hernandez-stays-in-organization | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Elier Hernandez: Stays in organization
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 22, 2022
at
3:57 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Rangers outrighted Hernandez to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
Hernandez will stay in the Texas organization after he went unclaimed off waivers upon being designated for assignment Tuesday. The 27-year-old posted a .442 OPS in 35 plate appearances with the Rangers prior to being booted off the 40-man roster.
More News
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
29D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
30D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/17/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read