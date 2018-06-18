Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Activated from disabled list
Andrus (elbow) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Monday.
Andrus had been out since mid-April with a fractured elbow. He'll play shortstop and bat second Monday against the Royals. Ryan Rua was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move Sunday.
