Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Advances to regular bat

Andrus (elbow) started swinging a regular bat Saturday after a week of using a fungo bat, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Andrus is taking dry swings with no baseball involved. The next step in his recovery will be hitting off a tee and soft-toss. If he's going to come off the 60-day disabled list when eligible, June 11, we should start hearing about a rehabilitation assignment within the next week.

