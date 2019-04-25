Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Back in action

Andrus (hand) is starting at shortstop and hitting third Thursday against the Mariners.

Andrus had some trouble gripping the bat after getting hit by a pitch in the hand earlier in the week, but he's apparently feeling better ahead of Thursday's series opener. The 30-year-old, who is slashing .345/.394/.540 with three homers and five stolen bases through 22 games this season, will face lefty Marco Gonzales in his return to the lineup.