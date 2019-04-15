Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Big day Sunday

Andrus went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Athletics.

Andrus got involved immediately with a two-run triple in the first inning, then, after Nomar Mazara was hit by a pitch, stole home on Oakland starter Brett Anderson's slow pickoff move to first base. He later helped fuel Texas' come-from-behind win with a solo home run in the seventh. This was the fourth consecutive multi-hit game for Andrus, whose .414 batting average ranks third in MLB.