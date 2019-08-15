Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Breaks cold streak

Andrus went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI in a 7-3 victory against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Coming into the afternoon, Andrus was on a 3-for-21 (.143) string and had four hits in his last seven games. Reaching that total in Wednesday's game alone probably indicates Andrus is ready to pull out of his slump. He is batting .285 with nine home runs, 57 RBI, 57 runs and 25 steals in 438 at-bats this season.