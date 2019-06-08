Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Collects three hits, two steals
Andrus went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two stolen bases as the Rangers defeated the Athletics 10-5 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.
Andrus stole two bases in the first inning to help the Rangers to a 3-0 lead, and continued to torment the Athletics by collecting three hits. The 30-year-old now has six homers and 13 steals and has a solid .309/.348/.470 for the year.
