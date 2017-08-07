Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Collects two more doubles
Andrus went 3-for-4 with two doubles in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Twins.
Andrus has amassed five doubles over the last three games, bringing his total to 31 -- just four shy of matching his career-best mark from 2014. Though he's hitting for more power this season than ever before, Andrus hasn't had to sacrifice much of the contact-hitting skills that have been a hallmark during his nine years in the majors. His 16.7 percent strikeout rate is the worst mark of his career, but it's still far better than the MLB average.
More News
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Doubles three times in Friday's loss•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Homers in three-hit game Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Pops 14th homer Friday•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Collects triple as part of two-hit night•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Crushes 13th home run Saturday•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Pops 12th homer Friday•
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...