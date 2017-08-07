Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Collects two more doubles

Andrus went 3-for-4 with two doubles in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Twins.

Andrus has amassed five doubles over the last three games, bringing his total to 31 -- just four shy of matching his career-best mark from 2014. Though he's hitting for more power this season than ever before, Andrus hasn't had to sacrifice much of the contact-hitting skills that have been a hallmark during his nine years in the majors. His 16.7 percent strikeout rate is the worst mark of his career, but it's still far better than the MLB average.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast