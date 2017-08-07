Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Collects two more doubles

Andrus went 3-for-4 with two doubles in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Twins.

Andrus has amassed five doubles over the last three games, bringing his total to 31 -- just four shy of matching his career-best mark from 2014. Though he's hitting for more power this season than ever before, Andrus hasn't had to sacrifice much of the contact-hitting skills that have been a hallmark during his nine years in the majors. His 16.7 percent strikeout rate is the worst mark of his career, but it's still far better than the MLB average.