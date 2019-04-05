Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Continues torrid start

Andrus went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI in the Rangers' 11-4 victory over the Angels on Thursday.

Andrus continued his red-hot hitting to start the season, rattling off three more hits to bring his slash line up to .414/.433/.552 over 29 at-bats. That's already four multi-hit efforts in seven games for the 30-year-old veteran, who is off to a great start as he looks to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2018 that saw him limited to 97 games.