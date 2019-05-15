Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Andrus was removed from Tuesday's game against the Royals with right hamstring tightness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Andrus pulled up while running to first base Tuesday and exited the game after going 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored. The 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now and will be evaluated further Wednesday.

