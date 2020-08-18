site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Dealing with stiff back
By
RotoWire Staff

Andrus' absence from the Rangers' last two lineup is due to a stiff lower back, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Andrus hasn't been placed on the injured list, so the Rangers presumably believe he'll be back in the lineup soon. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been the shortstop in his absence.
