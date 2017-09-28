Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Delivers second straight two-hit performance

Andrus went 2-for-4 at the dish in Wednesday's 12-2 loss to the Astros.

With the Rangers eliminated from playoff contention, manager Jeff Banister has decided to shut down Andrus' regular mate on the left side of the infield, Adrian Beltre, for the remainder of the season, but it doesn't look like a similar fate will await the shortstop. Andrus, who has put together back-to-back two-hit games, has suited up in all but three of the Rangers' contests this season, and since his health seems to be on solid ground, he'll likely be given the leeway to continue playing through the weekend. The prospect of regular at-bats over the final four games will give Andrus a shot at besting the career-high .302 average he posted in 2016; he's currently sitting at .299 for the season.