Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Delivers two-hit performance

Andrus went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Angels.

Andrus plated the Rangers' only run of the contest on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly. With 66 RBI on the campaign, Andrus is now just three away from matching the career-best total he posted in 2016. He's already established a personal-best mark in home runs (16) and looks poised to do the same in the doubles category.