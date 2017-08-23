Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Delivers two-hit performance
Andrus went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Angels.
Andrus plated the Rangers' only run of the contest on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly. With 66 RBI on the campaign, Andrus is now just three away from matching the career-best total he posted in 2016. He's already established a personal-best mark in home runs (16) and looks poised to do the same in the doubles category.
