Andrus went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk during Wednesday's 7-4 win over Arizona.

The 31-year-old was dropped to seventh in the order for Tuesday's contest, but he returned to the leadoff spot Wednesday and came through as a run producer. Andrus is 4-for-17 with one run scored and two RBI through five games, and he's still looking for his first extra-base hit and stolen base.