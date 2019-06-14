Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Drives in three

Andrus went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in the Rangers' 7-6 defeat to the Red Sox on Thursday.

Andrus is locked in at the dish at the moment, as he's now hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, posting six multi-hit efforts over that span. The hot streak brings the 30-year-old shortstop's slash line on the season to .313/.349/.469 to go along with six homers and 38 RBI through 243 at-bats.