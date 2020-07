Andrus batted seventh in the order and went 1-for-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Andrus is one of several Rangers mired in an early-season slump, so manager Chris Woodward shook up the lineup. As such, Andrus was dropped from the top of the order to seventh. The shortstop is 2-for-13 with three walks over the first four games.