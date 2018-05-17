Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Exam scheduled
Andrus (elbow) is scheduled to be examined by a doctor in Arlington (Tex.) this week and hopes to be cleared to field groundballs and play catch, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Wednesday marked five weeks since Andrus suffered a fractured elbow after getting hit by a pitch from Angels reliever Kenyan Middleton. Being cleared for baseball activities is the nex step in the healing process. Andrus is on the 60-day disabled list and not eligible to be activated until June 11, which is an off day, so the earliest we'll see him is June 12 on the road against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...