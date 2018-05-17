Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Exam scheduled

Andrus (elbow) is scheduled to be examined by a doctor in Arlington (Tex.) this week and hopes to be cleared to field groundballs and play catch, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Wednesday marked five weeks since Andrus suffered a fractured elbow after getting hit by a pitch from Angels reliever Kenyan Middleton. Being cleared for baseball activities is the nex step in the healing process. Andrus is on the 60-day disabled list and not eligible to be activated until June 11, which is an off day, so the earliest we'll see him is June 12 on the road against the Dodgers.