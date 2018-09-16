Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Excluded from lineup

Andrus is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

Andrus will head to the bench for the second straight Sunday, allowing utility man Jurickson Profar to pick up a start at shortstop. It's been a rough September thus far for the 30-year-old, who has gone 9-for-48 (.188 average) and has drawn only three walks in 12 starts.

