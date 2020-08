Andrus (back) is expected to be activated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series-opener against the Astros, Sam Blum and Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News report.

Andrus has been on the IL since Aug. 20 with a lower-back strain. Prior to the injury, he had a .494 OPS with just three RBI in 21 games. Andrus is expected to resume a role as the starting shortstop, but the Rangers will be sellers at the trade deadline and could start looking at younger talent the rest of the season.