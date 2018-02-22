Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Expects to return Friday

Andrus (back) said he expects to participate in Friday's workout, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Andrus has been sidelined since Tuesday with back spasms, but he's set to return to action after taking a few days to rest. The 29-year-old admitted the issue bothers him every spring, so there shouldn't be too much concern regarding his status moving forward.

