Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Expects to return Friday
Andrus (back) said he expects to participate in Friday's workout, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Andrus has been sidelined since Tuesday with back spasms, but he's set to return to action after taking a few days to rest. The 29-year-old admitted the issue bothers him every spring, so there shouldn't be too much concern regarding his status moving forward.
More News
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Remains sidelined•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Delivers second straight two-hit performance•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Notches 25th stolen base•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Plates insurance run in victory•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Goes hitless in series finale•
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...