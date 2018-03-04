Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Feels good after debut

Andrus reported feeling good after his first spring action Friday, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.

Andrus, who did not play Saturday, missed the first week of games due to back spasms. He should begin to play regularly soon, per assistant general manager Jayce Tingler.

