Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Flashes speed in win

Andrus went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's 9-8 win over the Astros.

While the two teams were busy combining for nine homers on the night, it was the shortstop's speed that proved to be the difference -- after he hit a one-out single in the bottom of the ninth, he swiped second and then scored on Danny Santana's walkoff hit. Andrus is now slashing .304/.342/.451 through 81 games, and with 21 stolen bases, he's topped 20 for the 10th time in his 11-year career.