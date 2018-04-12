Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Fractured right elbow

Initial x-rays on Andrus's right elbow show a fracture, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. He's slated for more exams on Thursday.

Ugh, things keep getting worse for the Rangers. Not only did they get swept at home by the Angels, but they appear to have lost their middle-infield combo to injuries on successive days.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories