Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Fractured right elbow
Initial x-rays on Andrus's right elbow show a fracture, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. He's slated for more exams on Thursday.
Ugh, things keep getting worse for the Rangers. Not only did they get swept at home by the Angels, but they appear to have lost their middle-infield combo to injuries on successive days.
