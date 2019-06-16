Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Gets day off

Andrus is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Manager Chris Woodward will give his regular left side of the infield the day off, as Andrus will be joined on the bench by everyday third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera. Andrus, who went 0-for-8 over the first two games of the series, had started each of the Rangers' 22 contests since he returned from the 10-day injured list May 25.