Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Gets first hit since return

Andrus went 1-for-5 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Royals.

Andrus has appeared in both games since being activated off the disabled list, going 1-for-8 with two walks and a run scored. He missed 59 games with an elbow injury and didn't hit well during his rehabilitation stint (1-for-24), so you may have to be patient while he gets his timing down.

