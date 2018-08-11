Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Grabs four hits

Andrus went 4-for-5 with three RBI and a pair of runs scored in Friday's victory over the Yankees.

Andrus was trouble throughout the game. He singled and scored in the fourth, hit a two-RBI double in the fifth, grabbed an RBI single in the sixth and finally singled and scored in the eighth. In his last 12 games, the shortstop has hit .362 with 11 runs and eight RBI.