Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Has powerful spring

Andrus finished the Cactus League with a .412 batting average, .676 slugging percentage and 1.124 OPS over 34 at-bats.

Andrus had career-highs in homers (20), doubles (44) and slugging (.471) in 2017 while posting his first 20-20 season. That surge continued this spring. Five of his 14 spring hits went for extra bases, including two home runs, suggesting last season's power spike was no fluke. The 29-year-old shortstop is smack-dab in the middle of prime years and is a threat to repeat in 2018.