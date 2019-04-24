Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Heads to bench

Andrus is not starting Wednesday against Oakland.

Andrus sits for the first time this season. He left Monday's game with a bruised right hand after getting hit by a pitch, though he was back in the lineup Tuesday. It's unclear if Wednesday's absence is related to that injury or if it's simply a routine one. Logan Forsythe will play shortstop.

