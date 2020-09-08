Andrus started at shortstop and went 0-for-4 in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Mariners.

Andrus returned to the lineup after sitting out two games but the results were the same. Manager Chris Woodward said Andrus, who has a .510 OPS, is no longer an everyday starter, so expect to see more of Anderson Tejeda or Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop through the end of the season.