Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Hits off tee Monday

Andrus (elbow) hit off a tee Monday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Andrus has been taking dry swings and recently started swinging a regular bat, but Monday marked the first time the 29-year-old was able to hit off a tee since landing on the disabled list April 12. He's eligible to return from the 60-day DL on June 11; Andrus would likely need to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment in the next week if he wants to rejoin the Rangers when first eligible.

